Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Stung by the "langda" (a cripple) jibe, a 55-year-old man was allegedly killed by his 44-year-old neighbour in suburban Andheri, police said today.

The victim, Munaf Momin, and the accused, Iqbal Sheikh, are residents of Sakinanka area of the western suburb since the last 20 years.

A police official said the duo were not on good terms for the last two years over a dispute and used to quarrel frequently.

He said Momin recently started addressing Sheikh as "langda" after the latter developed some problem in his leg.

According to the official, a scuffle broke out between the duo last evening during which Sheikh allegedly stabbed Momin multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot.

Momin was rushed to hospital by locals where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sheikh was arrested last night and was booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC, the official said, adding that further investigation is on. PTI AVI NSK .

