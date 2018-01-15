Patna, Jan 15 (PTI) The engine of New Delhi-Islampur Magadh express caught fire at a place between Twining Ganj-Raghunathpur stations on Mughalsarai-Patna rail section of Danapur division today but none was hurt, Railways official said.

East Central Railway (ECR) Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar told PTI that "All passengers as well as the coaches of the train are absolutely safe as the locomotive engine has been detached from the train ... The fire has been completely extinguished." He said, the loco pilot saw the fire in the engine and quickly and efficiently controlled it using an extinguisher kept in it. he said adding the reason for the blaze is yet to be known.

The incident occurred near Twining Ganj (Tundi Ganj), 88 kms away from Patna, when the train was on its way to Islampur from Mughalsarai.

The relief engine has been arranged from Twining Ganj, he said adding the traffic on the downline was made operation after some time. PTI AR KK KK .

