Noida, Jan 15 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a police uniform and impersonating a cop, police said today.

The man, who runs a hotel in Delhi, had parked his car outside media house at Film City, following which the guards defalted his car's tyres, they said.

At this, the man became furious and went to a nearby police station and stole the uniform of station-incharge Ravindra Singh Bhagel, the police said.

He then wore the uniform and went to the media house and allegedly started threatening them, claiming that he was a station incharge, they said.

A police team reached there and arrested him, they said, adding that Bhagel has lodged an FIR against the man on charges of stealing his uniform. PTI CORR KJ .

