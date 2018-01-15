Mangaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly circulating the picture of a girl, a SFI functionary, on social media and threatening a youth from another community.

The arrested has been identified as Harish Devadiga belonging to Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, the police said today.

He was arrested from Pumpwell in the city yesterday and his mobile phone has been seized, they said.

Investigation was progressing and a few more would be arrested in this connection, they added.

The girl, the Students Federation of India's Dakshina Kannada district leader, had filed a complaint with the city police commissioner on January 9 stating that a picture showing her in the company of fellow SFI members, including one from another community, was being circulated with malicious intentions.

The post on the social media also threatened that the member from another community would be taught a lesson if he was again seen with girls belonging to the Hindu community, she had said in the complaint. PTI MVG BN .

