Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) A man was today arrested for allegedly selling gutkha worth Rs 5 lakh, police said.

Following a tip-off, sleuths of CommissionerÂ’s Task Force, officials from North Zone of Hyderabad police along with personnel from Cyberabad police raided a godown at Saibaba Nagar here, an official release said.

One Narayana Ram Chowdary, who runs a general stores was apprehended and adulterated gutkha worth Rs 5 lakh was seized from him, it said adding a probe was on.

The Telangana government has banned the sale, manufacture, distribution and storage of gutkha and all its variants. PTI GDK NRB .

