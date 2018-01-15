Aizawl, Jan 14 (PTI) A 67-year-old man suffered bullet injuries after Myanmarese Army personnel, who reportedly mistook him for an insurgent, shot at him twice on Friday evening in southern Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, a police report has said.

Monondo and his wife Banati, members of the Bru community, were collecting medicinal herb - locally known as Ánchiri' - along the border area when the Myanmarese Army personnel shot at them, Lawngtlai SP Lalsanglura said.

"The shooting stopped after Banati screamed aloud and said they were Indian citizens, not insurgents," he said, adding that the bullets hit Monondo on both the legs, breaking the bone of his right thigh.

The Myanmar troops then approached the couple and gave medicines, food and torchlight, Lalsanglura said.

"The local villagers carried Monondo on a bamboo stretcher to Lawngtlai District Hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment. Doctors treating him there have said that he should be referred to an Aizawl hospital after his condition stabilizes," the SP said.

Police and Assam Rifles personnel, who rushed to the site soon after the incident, are carrying out investigations into the case, he added. PTI HCV RMS .

