New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by three men in Rohini's Prashant Vihar today, police said.

It is suspected that the killing was a fallout of a gang war and carried out by gangster Jatinder alias Gogi along with his associates, they said.

Ravi Bhardwaj was having food at a roadside eatery when three-four persons came in a car and pumped at least 15 bullets in his head, chest and abdomen, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Bhardwaj had come to Rohini Court for a hearing along with his friends. They had left when he proceeded to a food stall, police said.

When Bhardwaj suspected that he was being followed he tried to flee but Gogi and his associates began firing indiscriminately and continued till they were sure that he had been killed, they said.

In a CCTV footage of the incident, three men can be seen shooting Gupta at a crowded intersection of a market, with people running for safety after hearing gunshots.

Police said Bhardwaj had a criminal record and was allegedly involved in cases, including murder and attempt to murder in Alipur and other areas.

Gogi allegedly had an enmity with Bhardwaj, police said, adding that they are probing other angles too. PTI SLB AQS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.