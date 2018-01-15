New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A man, in his 20s, was allegedly stabbed to death for resisting a snatching bid in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said today.

Three persons have been arrested, they said.

The incident took place yesterday when the victim, Naresh, was with his female friend. The accused apparently tried to snatch the woman's chian and purse, which was resisted by Naresh, they said.

The accused then took away the man and stabbed him to death. They then fled the spot, police said.

The woman informed the police and rushed the victim to hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The police added that the victim was pursuing a civil engineering course from an institute in Rohini.

