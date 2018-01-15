Udhagamandalam (TN), Jan 15 (PTI) Overwhelmed by the culture and tradition of the Toda community in Nilgiris district, Mauritius vice-president Paramashivam Pillay Vyapoory today invited some of them to visit his country to showcase their living style among the population.

Vyapoory, who visited major tourist spots in the district, told reporters during a stopover at a Toda village that he was very impressed by the lifestyle of the population.

"Their art of embroidery, hairstyle and dance were a treat to the eyes and I wanted to take these valuable traditions and culture to my country," he said.

The Mauritius Vice-President, who met Vasamalli, the first graduate from the community, said he had asked her to bring some members of the community to Mauritius and also to provide documentation about the arts and dance.

He said he also met Suttur Peethadhipathi, who runs the famous JSS Institutions and wanted to start medical, ayurveda and pharmacy course in Mauritius colleges. PTI COR NVM APR APR .

