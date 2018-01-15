New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) In a first such attempt, the central government will organise a coordination meeting with states on January 18 to ensure effective implementation of various welfare schemes meant for the minorities, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the conference to be held in Lucknow, they said.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will attend the conference.

Ministers concerned from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana will also take part in the meet, the sources added.

"Agenda of the meeting is to take stock of various schemes of central and states governments meant for minority welfare," a source in the Union minority affairs ministry said.

The ministry is planning more such meetings in eastern and southern states later, they added. PTI ENM SMN .

