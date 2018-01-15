to eliminate poverty, corruption Bikaner, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjunram Meghwal today urged the youth to take the country forward with determination to eliminate poverty, corruption, communalism, terrorism and casteism.

Addressing the annual festival and prize distribution ceremony of the Maharani Sudarshan Mahila Mahavidyalaya here, Meghwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished to free the country of all those evils by 2022 and hence the youth would have to adopt it in practice.

Demonitisation and GST were steps taken to reform the tax structure of the country, the minister said.

Meghwal also announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh under the CSR for the construction of an academic room in the college.

The minister inaugurated a new classroom built at an expenditure of nearly Rs 22 lakh, and sanctioned Rs 80,000 from the MP Local Area Development Fund to purchase a sanitary napkin vending machine and a sanitary disposable machine for the institute. PTI CORR AG IJT .

