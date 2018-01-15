New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Mercator Ltd today announced restarting of the coal operations at its mining site in Indonesia.

The operations were disturbed for a large part of the third quarter due to change in the management team, it said in a BSE filing.

"The new management has now taken complete charge and expects operations to reach optimum levels by March 2018," the company said.

Mumbai-based Mercator has diversified business interests in coal, oil and gas, commodity transportation and dredging.

The group owns and operates various coal mines in Indonesia and also holds a mining license in Mozambique.

The coal business offers not just commodities but also complete logistics solutions for its customers from mine to the point of usage.

The services include infrastructure facility sharing at the mine end Â– haul road, stockpile, crushing unit, jetty etc.

and stockpile, loading/un-loading, last mine connectivity etc.

at the user end.

The business also undertakes trading of coal internationally. PTI SID ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.