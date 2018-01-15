New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Mick Jagger is in India and the veteran rockstar says he is enjoying the "vibrant sights and sounds" of the country.

The 74-year-old singer-songwriter announced his visit on Instagram.

"Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!" wrote Jagger alongside his photograph.

The "Dancing in the street" hitmaker can be seen wearing a black suit with and shades and standing in the premises luxury hotel, probably in Rajasthan.

The purpose and duration of Jagger's visit are yet to be known. PTI RDS RDS .

