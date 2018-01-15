Mick Jagger's surprise India visit
By PTI | Published: 15th January 2018 12:36 PM |
Last Updated: 15th January 2018 12:47 PM | A+A A- |
New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Mick Jagger is in India and the veteran rockstar says he is enjoying the "vibrant sights and sounds" of the country.
The 74-year-old singer-songwriter announced his visit on Instagram.
"Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!" wrote Jagger alongside his photograph.
The "Dancing in the street" hitmaker can be seen wearing a black suit with and shades and standing in the premises luxury hotel, probably in Rajasthan.
The purpose and duration of Jagger's visit are yet to be known. PTI RDS RDS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.