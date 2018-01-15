Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Minimum temperatures plummeted by a few degrees at several places in Rajasthan with Sikar being the coldest place in the state at 3 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Churu, Sriganganagar, Sikar and Alwar as the minimum temperatures dipped in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner and at the desert state's hill station, Mount Abu, he said.

There was a slight rise in the mercury at Eranpura Road, Barmer and Pilani.

The minimum at Churu was 3.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 3.5 in Sriganganagar, 3.6 in Alwar, 4 in Mount Abu, 5.1 in Pilani, 6.4 in Bhilwara, 8.2 in Chittorgarh, 8.7 in Jaipur, 9.4 in Bikaner and 10 in Dabok.

The maximum temperature was recorded between 23.6 degrees Celsius and 31.4 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The MeT department has forecast the weather likely to remain dry, and cold waves and frost conditions in the plains of north-eastern areas of the state in the next 24 hours. PTI AG ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.