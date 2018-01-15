performance Ratlam (MP), Jan 15 (PTI) A mob barged into the annual day function of a private school today and disrupted a student's dance performance on the "Ghoomar" song from the film "Padmaavat", police said.

A child and a parent was injured in the incident which happened in a school in Jaora, about 42 kilometres from Ratlam, police added.

MPS Parihar, station in-charge of Jaora police station said, "Nearly 15-20 persons barged into the school premises where as part of its annual day function, "Ghoomar" dance from the film "Padmaavat" was being staged by a young student. The mob threw chairs, caused panic among the audience, disrupted the function and then fled the venue." He said investigations were underway to check whether they belonged to the Karni Sena which has been opposing the movie. Police were in the process of registering a case, he added. PTI COR MAS BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.