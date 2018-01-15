New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow attend a function to mark the commencement of work for the Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadra in Barmer district.

He will also address a public meeting, official sources said here today.

Rajasthan has significant reserves of oil and gas. The Rajasthan Refinery will be the state's first. It is envisaged as a nine million metric tonnes per annum (MMTA) refinery- cum-petrochemical complex.

The product output from the refinery will confirm to the advanced BS-VI emission norms.

The estimated cost of the project is over Rs 43,000 crore. The project is a joint venture of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and government of Rajasthan, the sources said.

The governor and chief minister of Rajasthan, and several Union ministers are expected to attend the event, they said.

