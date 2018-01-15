Raipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Skipper Harpreet Singh cracked a half-century to guide Madhya Pradesh to a 24-run win over Railways in a central zone match of the Syed Mustaq Ali T20 tournament here today.

Put into bat, Madhya Pradesh put 135 for seven on board, riding on a 47-ball 50 from Harpreet and S Dhaliwal's 20-ball 31 in their stipulated 20 overs.

They then returned to restrict Railways to 111 for six, despite skipper M Rawat's 31-ball 38.

ACP Mishra took three wickets for Railways, while Anureet Singh picked up two and Ashish Singh scalped one.

For MP, Avesh Khan was the best bowler with two wickets for 16. He was supported well by IC Pandey (1/15) and Ankit Sharma (1/28).

In another central zone match, Uttar Pradesh defeated Ranji Champions Vidarbha by six runs.

UP rode on S Chaudhary (51) and AD Nath (31) to post 137 for eight after electing to bat. They then defended the total well with Amit Mishra (4/10) returning with four wickets to restrict Vidarbha for 131-8 in their 20 overs.

Brief Score: Madhya Pradesh: 135 for 7 (H Singh 50; ACP Mishra 3/17) beat Railways: 111 for six (M Rawat 38; Avesh Khan 2/16) Uttar Pradesh: 137 for 8 (S Chaudhary 51; SB Wagh 3/28) defeated Vidarbha: 131 for 8 (AV Wankhade 33; Amit Mishra 4/10). PTI ATK ATK .

