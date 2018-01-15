Bangkok, Jan 15 (AP) Myanmar officials say a camp to house Rohingya Muslim and Hindu refugees who return from Bangladesh will be ready by its promised deadline next week.

Myanmar and Bangladesh had agreed in November to repatriate Rohingya and had set up a working group last month to oversee the repatriation of people who had fled violence in western Myanmar.

Win Myat Aye, the minister of social welfare, relief and resettlement, said Myanmar and Bangladesh officials were meeting in the capital Naypyitaw to discuss the logistics of how many Rohingya will be allowed into Myanmar and how they will be scrutinised to be placed in the camps.

More than 650,000 ethnic Rohingya Muslims have fled a military crackdown.

The UN and rights groups have urged Myanmar to ensure their safe and voluntary return. (AP) KIS .

