Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) Actor-comic Kumail Nanjiani has mocked US President Donald Trump on his "I'm not a racist" comment, saying one would have to conduct themselves in way that reflects in their behaviour.

The 39-year-old actor's comments come after the POTUS said he was not a racist as he sought to steer clear of the controversy surrounding his reported derogatory remarks against immigrants from Haiti and Africa.

"You know how you can tell you're racist? You have to say 'I'm not racist!' a lot," Nanjiani wrote on Twitter.

A row broke out last week over Trump's alleged use of the word "shithole" to describe African nations. PTI RDS BK .

