walkout Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) National Conference (NC) legislator Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo today was marshalled out from the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council after he trooped into the well of the House over an "unsatisfactory reply" in connection with the power issue.

Angry over his marshalling out of the house, the NC and Congress members staged a walkout, alleging that the opposition voice was being suppressed.

During the Question Hour in the upper house, Kitchloo had asked a supplementary question about halting of the construction of a few power projects in Kishtwar district.

Minister of State for Power Asiea Naqash, replying to his question, said due to poor performance of contractor the commissioned schedule of the 48 MW Kalnai hydro electric project was bound to be delayed.

Unsatisfied by the reply, Kitchloo walked into the well of the House, protesting the delay.

On this Chairman Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali directed marshals to take him out.

Naqash, continuing her speech, said four power projects with 1,680 MW cumulative capacity were operational on river Chenab. Seven more projects of 5,388 MW would be constructed on the river, she said.

The minister said the Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation is executing a 48 MW hydro power project at Lower Kalnai in Kishtwar district. So far an amount of Rs 108.10 crore has been spent against a total cost of Rs 576.87 crore, she added.

She said 800 MW capacity HEP has been proposed over river Marusudar near Pakal village in Kishtwar district. PTI AB AQS AQS .

