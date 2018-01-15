Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 4.5 kilogramme of ganja and 855 Yaba (Methamphetamine) tablets in West Bengal's Malda district and arrested two persons in this connection, a senior NCB officer said today.

On a tip-off, a team of the NCB Eastern zone conducted a raid at the shop of Krishna Chand Das in Jhaljhalia area near Malda railway station and seized 4.5 kg of ganja and 303 Yaba (Methamphetamines) tablets yesterday, Dilip Kumar Srivastava, zonal director, NCB Kolkata told PTI.

Das was arrested by the NCB team. After questioning Das, the team conducted another raid at a hotel in Kaliachak in the district and arrested Rafikul Islam Chaudhary and recovered from him 1947 Buprenorphine injections (in the name of Cupigesic) and 552 Yaba tablets, he added.

"Initial investigation revealed that Das was getting the ganja from Assam and Yaba tablets from a local person in Kaliachak in Malda district. He has admitted of dealing with Buprenorphine," Srivastava said. PTI SCH RG .

