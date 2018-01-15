Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party today announced that the second phase of its "halla bol" agitation against the state government would begin from tomorrow.

State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare today said that the agitation would begin from Tuljapur tehsil of Osmanabad district.

He said that the party would be having rallies at 27 tehsils spread across eight districts of Marathwada and the agitation would conclude with a rally in Aurangabad on February 3 to be addressed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

"The third phase will be held in north Maharashtra and will conclude in Nashik with a rally by the NCP chief," he said.

"We have been demanding compensation to cotton cultivators affected by the pink bollworm as well as those affected by cyclone Ockhi. While the state government has announced compensation, it was yet to be implemented. Hence we have decided to go to the people and protest against the government," Tatkare told reporters today. PTI ND BNM .

