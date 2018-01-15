busted: police By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Jan 15 (PTI) With the arrest of six persons, the Nepal Police today claimed to have busted a gang of fraudsters who duped over 60 people by promising them job in India's external intelligence agency RAW.

The six people were collecting hefty sums from unsuspecting individuals over false promise of securing them jobs at the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), according to a police statement.

Those arrested have been identified as Ramananda Nauniya, Santosh Karki, Binod Karki, Padam Bahadur Shrestha, Chitra Bahadur Shrestha and Geeta Maharjan, it said.

Nauniya, the mastermind of the gang, with the help of other accused, had been using fake letterhead of the Indian Embassy to prepare counterfeit job contracts, the police said.

They would charge interested individuals anywhere between 3 lakh to 5 lakh Nepalese rupees for the job.

"Nauniya would ask the 'hired' people to go to certain areas and observe the activities and report back," Superintendent of Police, Teku, Dibesh Lohani said.

"They had also duped millions of rupees from various people. He had asked people to pay him an amount equivalent to four months salary for his services in securing the job," Lohani said.

Police launched an investigation into the matter after more than a dozen victims approached them, alleging fraud.

The victims have said that they were promised a job with a monthly salary of 75,000 Nepalese rupees. PTI SBP KIS AKJ KIS .

