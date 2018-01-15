Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) A group of activists, farmers and litterateurs from Karnataka, especially from the state's northern region, today launched a new party that would "work for the welfare" of the common man and farmers.

The party is called 'Jana Samanyara Paksha' (JSP), Litterateur Chandrashekhar Patil told reporters here.

Dr Aiyappa Dore, an educationist, was the brains behind the party. He said the agenda behind its launch was the protection of interests of the state, especially land, water and Kannada language.

Referring to the Mahadayi river water row between Karnataka and Goa, Aiyappa said they submitted a memorandum to the prime minister, staged demonstrations and convened meetings of farmers at Bengaluru but no solution emerged.

"Having spent many years trying these methods, we finally thought that unless we secure political power, we cannot achieve our objective," Aiyappa said.

Somewhat on the lines of the Aam Aadmi Party, the Jana Samanyara Paksha, which translates to common man's party, intends to work for the welfare of the people with a focus on farmers in the north Karnataka region.

Considering Makar Sankranti an auspicious occasion, the office-bearers chose to launch their new party from Kudala Sangama at Bagalkote in North Karnataka, Patil said.

Kudala Sangama is an important seat for the Lingayat community which dominates the north Karnataka region. BJP state president and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa also belong to the community.

The party has been launched ahead of assembly polls which are scheduled to be held in a couple of months. PTI GMS BN AAR .

