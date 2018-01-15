Coimbatore, Jan 15 (PTI) An 80-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant on the city outskirts in the early hours today.

The man had gone to bathe at a rivulet around 5.30 AM before going to his farm when the jumbo attacked him, the police said.

Forest and police officials chased the elephant away and recovered the body.

The local people have appealed to forest officials to take steps to prevent frequent incidents of elephants straying into human habitats. PTI NVM BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.