Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) Dock less bicycle sharing platform provider 'ofo' today said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two city Corporations as part of launching its service in the country.

The company signed the MoUs with Pune Municipal Corporation and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation followed by an ongoing series of pilot launches of bicycle sharing services across the country, a press release said.

The company said it has launched pilot service of bicycle sharing in Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Pune.

"Through these localised launches we look forward to providing people with a taste of an easty-to-use bicycle sharing experience and educate them", ofo, Director of Public Policy and Communications, Rajarshi Sahai said.

"Our bicycles are technology enabled and accessible via our app that supports more than 32 million rides.", he said.

He said online wallet provider PayTM would provide financial transactions for the users.

"we are excited to partner with ofo bikes to power seamless mobile payments for its bike sharing service in India", Paytm, COO, Kiran Vasireddy said.

"This partnership will make it a lot more convenient for citizens to access ofo's short distance transportation solutions", he said.

Till date, ofo has operations in over 250 cities across 20 countries with usage by over 200 million people, the release added. PTI VIJ APR APR .

