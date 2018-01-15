Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Over a month after a live event anchor was found dead after falling off a highrise in suburban Malad here, police has arrested one person in connection with the case.

On December 11, anchor Arpita Tiwari was found dead on the second floor of a highrise in the Malwani area of Malad with initial suspicion that she had jumped off the 15th floor of the building.

"A person named Amit Hazra was arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of Arpita. He was produced in a local court which sent him to police custoday till January 20," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XI, Vikram Deshmane said today.

He added that Hazra was arrested on the basis of "reasonable grounds and some scientific tests." Further investigations were underway, he added.

He said the deceased in a relationship and was about to get married.

Malwani police had first registered an accidental death case in Arpita's case. However, after her family raised suspicions of foul play, a case of murder was filed. PTI AVI BNM .

