Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Police have seized more than 1,000 cartons of liquor worth about Rs 45 lakh in Shamli district and arrested three people in this connection, an official said today.

Circle officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said Jhinjhana police, led by station house officer Sandeep Balyan, intercepted two trucks on highway at the Bidoli check-post and seized 1,015 cartons of liquor.

The liquor was being smuggled from Haryana, he said.

The police has registered a case against three people and seized the two trucks, the official said. PTI CORR KJ .

