Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Police today siezed 500 kilograms of polythene, which is banned in Jammu and Kashmir, from the state's Anantnag district.

"In its drive against use of polythene, police seized more than 500 kilograms of polythene in Anantnag and Handwara," a police spokesman said.

He said the drive was launched in the jurisdiction of all the police stations of Anantnag district.

"During the drive more than 500 Kilograms of polythene was seized in Anantnag town, Bijbehara, Ashmuqam, Srigufwara, Pahalgam, Dooru, Mattan, Kokernag and other areas of the district," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, police in Handwara also seized a huge quantity of polythene during the drive, he added. PTI MIJ ADS .

