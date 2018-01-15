Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) The ongoing International Kite Festival on the occasion of Sankranti and Lohri festivities here has drawn a crowd of about eight lakh people, state tourism department officials said today.

They said that 40 kite fliers from 12 countries and 50 from across the country took part in the event held at the Parade grounds.

"This is better than our expectations. The footfall of about eight lakh is overwhelming," B Venkatesham, Secretary, Tourism and Culture said.

He added that the first Telangana International Sweets Festival which ended today also got a good response with delicacies from 25 states and 15 different countries including Korea, Spain, Turkey, Ethiopia, Brazil and Afghanistan going on display.

"Our objective was to create a cross-culture platform to showcase the cosmopolitan nature of Hyderabad in the sweetest possible manner. We are happy that we have been successful in our efforts," Venkatesham said. PTI GDK BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.