(Eds: Updating with more details) By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Pakistan Army today said it lost four of its soldiers in a cross-border firing by India across the Line of Control (LoC) and claimed to have killed three Indian troops.

They were fired upon and hit by heavy mortar rounds while carrying out "line communication maintenance" along the LoC in Kotli sector's Jandrot area, the army's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed in the exchange of fire, it said.

Three Indian soldiers also while killed, the statement claimed.

In Jammu, the Indian Army said it carried out a "retaliatory action" against Pakistani troops, killing seven of their soldiers and injuring four others others along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The action comes after an Indian solider was killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday.

Both sides accuse each other of LoC violence.

Pakistan's Foreign Office last week said that in 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 70 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary in 12 days, resulting in the killing of one civilian and injuries to five others.

PTI SH CPS AKJ CPS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.