Lahore, Jan 15 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab government today banned Chinese salt after finding it hazardous for health.

"The salt (Ajinomoto) contains Monosodium glutamate which is a harmful chemical and known to cause health problems like headache, heart disease and other mental and physical illnesses," the Punjab Food Authority said in a statement.

It said the scientific findings show that the Chinese salt can cause headaches, fatigue, palpitations, nausea and vomiting, sweating, flushing and numbness of the face.

"It can also cause hypertension and is extremely hazardous for pregnant women," the statement said, imposing an immediate ban on the usage of Ajinomoto in all eateries, frozen foods, and all other food products in the province of 100 million people.

Interestingly, the Chinese salt (Ajinomoto) has been in use in Punjab and other parts of the country for decades. PTI MZ ZH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.