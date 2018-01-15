Ramallah, Jan 14 (AFP) Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said today that Israel has "ended" the landmark Oslo peace accords of the 1990s with its actions.

"I am saying that Oslo, there is no Oslo," he said at the start of a meeting of Palestinian leaders called to discuss US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Israel ended Oslo," Abbas said, adding that the meeting must take decisions on how to move forward. (AFP) MRJ .

