* Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) today said it has appointed Nitin Chauhan as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, he will be in charge of Information Security, setting up and enhancing the firm's enterprise security strategies, infrastructure and network design, PPB said in a statement.

This also includes securing all lines of network and interoperability for PPB customers, and services across partner banks and financial services, it added.

Prior to joining Paytm Payments Bank, he served as the CISO at RBL Bank for over 6 years and also worked with Kotak Bank and other financial institutions. ***** * mycity4kids re-brands to Â‘MomspressoÂ’, eyes Rs 150 cr rev mycity4kids, a multi-lingual content platform for mothers, today said it will re-brand its platform to Â‘MomspressoÂ’.

Momspresso will see the addition of new content categories such as health and fitness, beauty and fashion, travel and living, among others, it said in a statement.

Besides, the company is eyeing a manifold growth in revenues from an estimated Rs 15 crore in FY18 to Rs 150 crores by FY21 on the back of growing online ad spends and targeting a larger pool of women-centric brands, it added.

It also expects its user base to grow from 7.5 million monthly visits to 75 million monthly visits in three years.

