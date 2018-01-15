ancestors: Bhagwat Raipur, Jan 15 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today said the people of India who follow diverse religious practices are united because of their "sanskriti" (culture) as they had common ancestors.

Addressing an event here, Bhagwat said people from Afghanistan to Burma (now Myanmar) and Tibet plateau to south Sri Lanka had the same ancestors and shared a common DNA.

"We have to see what unites us to attain happiness. It's India's culture which unites the country. People of the country who follow diverse practices are united because of its sanskriti. Our ancestors unite us. We are descendants of same ancestors. Science says this," Bhagwat said.

He was addressing a gathering at the Government Science College Grounds this evening.

Deprecating that people are "fighting each other", he said the reality is that "we are descendants of the same ancestors".

Bhagwat said "our ancestors" who went abroad never tried to conquer other countries.

"We live in Bharat and believe in its culture. We are descendants of those who have given science to this world.

They also went abroad but never tried to conquer them (other countries)....rather they helped them. We have to make our country like that once again. When the people of the country will make efforts towards this, it will bring happiness to the country and peace to the world," he said.

Bhagwat said India was the only country which talks about brotherhood.

"We should talk about uniting everybody and bring prosperity to the nation. People should accept the diversity in the country as its strength and respect it. People should make efforts for happiness of everyone," he said.

He said people should shun pursuing "self-interest" and take everybody along.

"We have to work for the country. When country will be strengthened, we will be strengthened," Bhagwat added.

The RSS chief said the talk about Gau Raksha (cow protection), village development, and encouraging organic farming is going on "because we want to bring back home those who have lost (their way)".

"Why we want there should be no differences, disparity and discrimination due to diversity in the society? Because we want to retain our identity," he said.

Bhagwat said "active work" should be done for creating social awareness in society through various means.

In his address, Sarva Adivasi Samaj Vice President Mohan Singh Tekam raised the issue of alleged atrocities against tribals in Chhattisgarh.

"Tribals always sacrificed their lives in the interest of nation but still they are ignored and exploited.

Anti-national forces are trying to misguide innocent tribals in Bastar but they will never succeed," Tekam said. PTI TKP NSK SK .

