Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) A teenager, hailing from Paksitan- occupied Kashmir (PoK), escaped from a juvenile home in R S Pura sector here, police said today.

Ashfaq Ali (16), a resident of the Bhimber area of PoK, was lodged at the juvenile home since May last year following his arrest from the Noushera area of Rajouri district.

"The boy scaled the boundary wall in the early hours yesterday and fled," a police official said.

A case has been registered and hunt launched to nab him, he said. PTI TAS AB AQS .

