Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Polish companies may look at commercial coal mining in India if conditions are conducive, a diplomat said today.

"There is strong conviction to look at India with more interest by Polish companies if the conditions are right," Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Marek Magierowski said here today when asked about interest in commercial coal mining by Polish outfits.

India is working on offering coal mining blocks to the private sector for commercial exploitation, which is currently a monopoly with Coal India.

Polish technology and machinery have been used by the Indian mining sector extensively. As of now, many Polish companies are exploring opportunities beyond Europe, he said.

A high level Polish delegation is in the city to attend Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) that gets underway from tomorrow.

Magierowski said the country is also keen on exploring opportunities in food processing and defence sector besides mining and energy.

He was speaking on the sidelines an interactive session at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

A delegation member said dialogues with Indian food technology institutes for technology transfer has already taken place. PTI BSM JM .

