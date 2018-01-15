Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old post graduate student of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was found hanging inside her hostel room today afternoon with police officials suspecting that it might be a case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Reshma Gaikwad, a second year student of M.Sc Botany, officials said.

University security officials said that three of her room mates in the hostel found the door bolted from inside when they came back in the afternoon.

"After repeated knocks on the door did not garner a response from inside, the security guards of the hostel were called. A security guard then scaled the door and peeped through a gap and saw Reshma hanging," said a university security official.

The door of the room was broken and police was called, the officials added.

Senior police inspector Dayanand Dhome of Chaturshringi police station said the reason for the alleged suicide is not yet known and statements of her family members were being recorded. She hails from Shirur, Dhome said. PTI SPK BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.