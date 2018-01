Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) The Oilseeds market remained Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) The Oilseeds market remained closed today on account of 'Sankranti' festival.

The market will remain close tomorrow also.The market will reopens on Wednesday (January 17) as usual, a market spokesman said here.PTI CVP RRC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.