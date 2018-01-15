New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Punjab, alongside Delhi, are all but through to the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy after a 19-run win over Himachal Pradesh in a high-scoring North Zone match here today.

Openers Manan Vohra (74 off 42) and Mandeep Singh (46 off 32) shared a 108-run stand to help Punjab post 211 for four in 20 overs. Yuvraj Singh scored 21 off 14 balls.

Himachal Pradesh fought hard through captain Prashant Chopra (52 off 35) and Nikhil Gangta (52 off 32) but fell short of the target, ending at 192 for five.

The win left Punjab at second spot in the standings behind Delhi though they both are on 12 points. The rest of the four teams in the group are on eight points.

Delhi play their final league game against Services tomorrow.

Top two teams from each of the five zones qualify for the Super League.

In the other North Zone match, Haryana beat Services by four wickets. Services scored 140 for eight and Haryana got past the target with only a ball to spare.

Shivam Chauhan top scored for Haryana with 54 off 43 balls while Rahul Tewatia slammed 29 off 16 balls. PTI BS BS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.