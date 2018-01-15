Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) A display board on expenditure and expected completion time of an ongoing development project would now be put up near the site of such work by the Punjab government, an official release said today.

"Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has ordered that the display boards depicting basic information on development works being undertaken detailing the cost, date of start and completion of work, specifications, name of engineer in charge and contractor with their contact numbers be affixed at the site of work," Local Government Department Director Karnesh Sharma said in the statement.

Orders were issued by the minister as part of commitment by the state government to provide transparent and corruption-free governance to the people, he said.

The director was further quoted as saying that the display boards should be put up at prominent places with high visibility until the completion of the project.

The move would go a long way in making the system more responsive and ensure quality work, leading to proper utilisation of the taxpayers' money, Sharma added. PTI CHS IJT .

