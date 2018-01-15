Centurion, Jan 15 (PTI) South Africa were 68 for two in their second innings when rain stopped play in the final session of the third day of the second cricket Test against India here today.

AB de Villiers (35) and Deal Elgar (29) were at the crease for the hosts when skies opened up.

The hosts are leading by 96 runs.

India posted 307 in their first innings. Skipper Virat Kohli was the last man out after a fighting 153-run knock.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 335 and 68 for 2 in 23.5 overs.

India 1st innings: 307/8 in 92.1 overs (Virat Kohli 153, Murali Vijay 46; Morne Morkel 4/60). PTI AT AT .

