Barmer, Jan 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today reviewed preparations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the work commencement programme of an oil refinery in Barmer, official sources said.

They reviewed the preparations of the programme and directed officials to keep security arrangements proper and elaborate, the sources added.

State Transport Minister Yunus Khan briefed Raje and Pradhan on the arrangements.

MPs Dushyant Singh and Sona Ram, state ministers Surendra Goyal, Surendra Pal Singh and Amra Ram, BJP state president and MLA Ashok Parnami, Chief Secretary NC Goel, DGP O P Galhotra and other senior officers were present, the sources said.

Prime Minister Modi is coming to Pachpadra here tomorrow to attend the work commencement programme of the oil refinery, which is a joint venture between the HPCL and the state government at an estimated cost of Rs 43,000 crore.

Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting. PTI SDA IJT .

