Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Concerned over the recent spate of crimes against women in the state, the Haryana government has decided to centralise its women's helpline number (1091), a top official said today.

The helpline would be available 24*7 to assist women in distress across the state, Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S S Prasad said here today.

Currently, the helpline number 1091 is operational at the district level. Under the new system, the calls would be received at a single centre and immediate steps for redressal would be initiated, they said.

Complaints from all over the state would be attended on this centralised system, which would provide integrated support and assistance to women in need of help, Prasad said.

Notably, over the past three days, a number of rape incidents have been reported from different parts of the state, triggering outrage, with the Opposition hitting out at the Khattar government for failing to tackle the law and order situation.

Two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents yesterday, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in a moving car in Old Faridabad area on Saturday evening, while in yet another incident, a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly mutilating the private parts of a 10-year-old girl near Pinjore.

Meanwhile, official sources said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took serious note of these incidents and asked the DGP to ensure that culprits behind those heinous crimes, who were still at large, be immediately brought to books.

Haryana is also mulling setting up a special court to expedite trials of crimes/offences against women. PTI SUN GS IJT .

