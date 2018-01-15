order: Surjewala Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala today condemned the alleged rape and killing of two minor Dalit girls in Haryana, saying the incidents were examples of the Manohar Lal Khattar government's failure to ensure law and order.

Four incidents of sexual assault were reported in the past three days in the state. People in general and women in particular have lost their faith in law and order, he claimed in a statement issued here.

It seems the BJP government in Haryana is "least bothered" about their genuine concerns. These incidents have "ashamed" the people, Surjewala said.

In Faridabad, a woman was abducted and gang raped in a moving car while two minor Dalit girls in Jind and Panipat were raped and killed. In Pinjore, a 10-year-old girl was brutally assaulted, he said.

"Molestation, abuse, torture and rape of girls have become the sad order of the day. But despite this, the BJP-led state government is not bothered or concerned about the law and order. So, the time has come to dislodge this anti-women government from power," said the Congress leader, who is a legislator from Haryana.

Citing figures, he claimed to be from official data, Surjewala alleged that crime against women had increased in the state since the Khattar government assumed charge.

"In 2016, Haryana reported 1,090 murders, 1,189 rapes, 191 gang rapes, and 4,019 kidnapping and abduction incidents.

This is three murders, three rapes and 11 kidnappings and abductions on an average everyday.

"In murders, kidnapping and abduction, the crime rate of Haryana is the third highest in the country, while it was shamefully highest in gang rapes," he said.

"In order to hide repeated failures, there have been a number of changes and transfers of DGPs and senior officers in the state recently. But the conditions have remained the same and people are not feeling secure," Surjewala said He claimed that this was the first government, in which three director generals of police have been changed in a span of three years. PTI SUN ANB .

