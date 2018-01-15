Visakhapatnam, Jan 15 (PTI) Rear Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi today took over as the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Fleet at an impressive ceremony held here.

He was handed over the charge by Rear Admiral B Dasgupta, a Navy release said.

Rear Admiral Tripathi is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare. He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He has also completed the Naval Higher Command Course and Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island where he won the prestigious Robert E Bateman International Prize, it said.

His sea commands include the stealth frigate INS Trishul and the indigenous built ships INS Vinash and INS Kirch, said the release. PTI COR NRB .

