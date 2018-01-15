relations: Charge sheet Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) The police charge sheet against Shambhulal Regar, accused of killing a Muslim migrant labourer in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, has said that he linked the killing to "love jihad" in a bid to cover his illicit relationship with a woman.

The 36-year-old had hacked Mohammed Afrazul, a native of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, burnt the body and filmed the barbaric act on December 6.

According to the charge sheet, the accused had illicit relations with a woman, but she used to like a Bengali Muslim man. Regar was upset and angry about it.

"If Regar killed Afrazul, then other labourers from West Bengal will not migrate to Raj Nagar due to the fear. He had planned to link the murder with 'love jihad' to cover his illicit relations and establish himself as a hardcore Hindu fundamentalist," it said.

He had prepared five videos on communal and religious subjects on his mobile phone.

In the charge sheet, police said they had recovered a diary from a hill behind a temple, in which Regar had written the inflammatory remarks that he made in the videos.

He had started watching videos of Hindu and Muslim fundamentalists a year before executing the murder, it said.

The charge sheet further read that Regar had gathered information related to videos about Islamic jihad, love jihad, section 370, terrorism in Kashmir, Ram temple, period film 'Padmaavat', another Bollywood film 'PK', reservation and other issues. PTI AG AAR .

