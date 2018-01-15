New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Cardamom prices rose by 1.41 per cent to Rs 1,105 per kg in futures trade today on strong demand at spot markets.

Besides, a fall in supplies supported the upside.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, cardamom for delivery in January month went up by Rs 15.40, or 1.41 per cent to Rs 1,105 per kg in a business turnover of five lots.

The spice for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 11, or 1 per cent to Rs 1,109 per kg in 15 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by participants after pick-up in demand in physical market against tight stocks position fueled the futures prices. PTI KPS SUN MR .

