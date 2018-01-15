Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) A 51-year-old Railway Protection Force official allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train at suburban Kurla station today.

Sub-inspector Ramesh Meshram of the Matunga RPF Post tried to end his life by jumping in front of a local train at Kurla's platform number one at around 12:30pm today, a senior official said.

On-duty staff saw him lying injured on the tracks and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, the official added.

The reason behind Meshram's act is not known, said the official, adding that further investigations were underway.

