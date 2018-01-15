Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) A senior RSS leader today asked people in the country to unite and be fearless, saying 'Bharat Mata' was the unifying factor.

Greeting people on the occasion of Pongal, RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said "our festivals are not for mere enjoyment or celebration alone and signified unity".

Citing the significance behind the harvest festival of Pongal which marks sun's movement towards north giving more light, he quoted a Upanishad shloka "Tamsoma Jyotirgamaya," (Lead me to Light from darkness).

Joshi said knowledge will help resolve differences and it should be enhanced, while bearing in mind that 'Bharat Mata' was the binding factor.

He was participating in a temple function in suburban Hasthinapuram here.

Citing the example of a seasame and jaggery based sweet made in Maharashtra, he said the sesame seeds when mixed with jaggery became strong and even difficult to bite.

Similarly, when people came together shedding differences the society will get strengthened, he said.

"There may be differences in respect of language, dress, and even the food we eat," he said.

Despite this, the philosophy of Hindu thought was that God is one though forms could differ and that 'pranashakthi,' (the force that sustains life in every being) was the same in every human being.

He said "we have the strength of devatas (angels)...we have to be fearless and help the needy...Pongal gives the message of Rashtra Bhakthi (love for one's country)." Joshi also participated in "Gho puja (cow worship)" and later offered prayers at the Desa Muthumariyamman temple and distributed prizes to winners in various competitions held as part of Pongal festival.

His address in Hindi was later translated in Tamil. PTI VGN TVS .

